Pearson proud to be shortlisted in prestigious property awards

THERE is double delight for the property team at law firm Pearson Solicitors and Financial Advisers which has been shortlisted in two awards in the LEAP Modern Law Conveyancing Awards 2021.

The nominations come for the Oldham-based firm in the categories for Conveyancing Firm of the Year – North of England and the new Resilience Award, recognising the best response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Victoria Marshall, Head of Residential Property at Pearson, said: “This is amazing and I am so proud of the team, it’s great to be recognised like this.

“LEAP had a record number of entries this year and so to just be shortlisted is such an achievement.

“We’ve become the go to firm to get things done, our clients love us and regularly tell us so giving us five stars on Trustpilot, sending us champagne, flowers and chocolates when they complete their property deals.

“Lockdown hit everyone hard but we developed our team, took time out to learn new things, managed our wellness and then worked seven days a week in the months that followed to meet most stamp duty deadlines and get people the property they deserve.”

She added: “Everyone has needed resilience during the past 18 months. Our high streets are that little bit different now, commercial properties have become residential, we all want more from our homes and garden, and outside space is at a premium.

“Residential property took a huge initial hit as the pandemic unfurled, but some teams, as in the case of the Pearson team, have come through stronger, fitter, leaner and ready for the post pandemic challenge.

“During 2020 Pearson took on several new staff, adapted to working from home and has plans to open up two new offices to extend our legal and financial offerings.”

The winners will be announced a special dinner in Liverpool at the end of November.

• For more information about Pearson Solicitors and Financial Advisers visit their website

www.pearsonlegal.co.uk or call them on0161 785 3500.

