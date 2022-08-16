End of term-school says goodbye to popular staff member

IT was eyes down for an afternoon of fun at Bright Futures when the specialist Greenfield school marked the end of its summer term.

Pupils and staff welcomed family and friends for bingo, refreshments and a raffle at the school for children with autism on Friezland Lane.

The event also marked a heartfelt farewell to popular staff member Christina Stocks.

Administrator Christina, also secretary of the Friends of Bright Futures, has left after eight years working at the new school and former sites in Grasscroft and Greenacres.

“Sadly, we are saying good bye to Christina,” confirmed head of learning, Alison Hughes. “Thank you for all you have done for Bright Futures and Friends of Bright Futures.

“It’s been another challenging year with Covid lingering on but as ever our pupils continued to work hard and enjoy being part of our superb school community.

“All monies raised from the Open Day (£231) goes to the Friends of Bright Futures School who work hard to further equip the school

“You will see what we have achieved in the two years since we moved in, including all the additional equipment and games.

“None of this would be possible without our incredible staff team who always give 110 per cent to get the best out of your children.”

Pupils Harrison and school leaver Noah were presented with Award Scheme Development and Accreditation Network (ASDAN) certificates for completed term work.

