Rushcart returns to streets of Saddleworth

HUNDREDS of Morris dancers and musicians from across the country will descend on Saddleworth for the 46th annual Rushcart on Saturday, August 20 and Sunday 21.

The event returns for the first time since 2019 after being cancelled twice due to Covid-19 pandemic restrictions and public health warnings.

Originally established in its current format by Saddleworth Morris Men in 1975, the much-loved tradition can be traced back to the 1800s where the villages would build Rushcarts and take them to St Chad’s Parish Church in Uppermill where Morris dancing would also take place.



This year, long-serving member Nigel Reynolds will be the Jockey sitting on top of the ‘cart.

The festivities start on Saturday in Uppermill Square at 10am, following by dancing throughout various villages during the day.

Sunday sees the traditional procession up to St Chad’s Church for the service, before an afternoon of dancing, games and competitions.

David Biggs, Squire of Saddleworth Men, said: “The last two years have been very challenging in many ways for us all.

“At the height of the pandemic Morris dancing, Rushcarts and other local traditions may have paled into insignificance for most people.

“However, many of us have managed to carry on and the goal was to once more put on a Rushcart.

“Having missed the last two years, it could have been difficult to regain the momentum required to get it up and running again, but we have made it.

“We have been heartened by messages from local people and the wider Morris world, and we have had countless enquiries about whether this years ‘cart will run and when it will be back.

“We are also grateful and blessed by over 20 teams, of all types of Morris dancers from across the country, who are joining us this year.

“Some of the sides are old favourites of the ‘cart and will be a very familiar sight for many of you but there are certainly some that are attending for the first time, as a full dancing side at least, so look out for something a little bit different.

“We can’t wait to get it underway and look forward to performing to the crowds once again.”

