Enjoy a laugh this New Year at Lyceum Theatre

LYCEUM Theatre Oldham opens its doors to audiences for the first time in 2022 with a game of football and a garden gnome.

The theatre on Union Street re-opened post-covid last November with measures in place to help keep Covid at bay and these will continue, including a new ventilation system, extra cleaning, introduction of credit cards, and more. The next play on stage is Time And Time Again (February 14-19, starting at 7.30pm), which is Alan Ayckbourn’s achingly funny story of crossed wires and lust with hilarious results.

Football and cricket play a large part in this story which is set in the Baker family’s suburban home. The family is full of flirts, fumblers and a garden gnome, who seems to take part in many conversations.

It turns out the only thing that can dampen the lusty fellas is sport. Things take a wholly unexpected turn when football and cricket take centre stage.

First-time Lyceum Director Sue Stephenson will tackle this sporting play with a strong cast of local actors and a fantastic set.

Tickets cost £12 each and are available online at lyceumtheatre.org.uk or by calling the Box Office on 0161 628 2118 on Mon-Fri 9am-5.30pm, Sat 9am-5pm (booking fees apply).

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

