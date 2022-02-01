Saddleworth gathers to mark Holocaust Memorial Day

THE community gathered for a poignant vigil to mark Holocaust Memorial Day as well as remember those who died in subsequent genocides.

The event, organised annually by Saddleworth Peace Group, saw members, supporters, councillors and locals meet outside Uppermill Methodist Church.

They reflected and paid their respects to the six million people who died in the Holocaust as well as the victims of other genocides around the world.

Group members gave readings, offering personal reflections of their own visits or connections to countries where genocides have taken place.

Liz Green spoke about Rwanda, Michele Abendstern about the Nazi Holocaust, Phillida Shipp about Cambodia, Magda Sachs about the Bosnian genocide, and Katy Boulton about Darfur.

A minute’s silence was held to reflect – with the group noting that if a minute’s silence was held for each of the six million people who died in the Holocaust, it would add up to 11.5 years.

Magda Sachs, from Saddleworth Peace Group, said: “People were othered and dehumanised for who and what they were and we still see instances of that today. We should resist that and guard against that.

“It doesn’t happen overnight. It is a process over time and becomes embedded so we have to stop it in the early stages.

“Refugees live across Greater Manchester and are our neighbours but they are vilified by other neighbours. We do not want to become those other neighbours.”

Debbie Abrahams, MP for Oldham East and Saddleworth, said: “It is important that we remember not just the people who were killed in the Holocaust but also in subsequent genocides.

“We must also remember the survivors and those who live with the pain of seeing family members slaughtered and murdered in front of their eyes

“But discrimination is not just happening in the past. We must not forget people who are persecuted here in the UK today.

“The discrimination some people go through is disgraceful, whether that’s hate crime online or in person.

“I challenge each of you to double your efforts to make sure that love and kindness overcome war.”

Barbara Beeley, chair of Saddleworth Parish Council, added: “We should all strive for world peace and tolerance of faiths and people.”

And unintentional guest Ian Joseph, who joined the gathering after spotting it while driving past with his wife Susan, added a few words.

Ian, who is chairman of the Bury Hebrew Congregation and wife Susan is administrator, said: “I feel very proud that your community is holding this event.

“I applaud you all for supporting the movement for peace and trying to make sure something like the Holocaust never happens again.”

Holocaust Memorial Day is held on January 27 each year – the day that Auschwitz was liberated – to remember the victims killed under Nazi persecution.

Find out about more about Peace Group on Facebook: www.facebook.com/groups/saddleworthpeacegroup

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

