Enjoy a Summer of Hockey with Oldham Hockey Club

Following last years’ successful Summer Open Day, Oldham Hockey Club are opening their doors once again and inviting you to a free, fun session of hockey that all the family can enjoy.

Whether you want to try hockey for the first time, are looking to get back into the sport or a regular player, the Club are encouraging people of all ages and playing abilities to join them on Saturday 16 August 2025, 11am – 1.30pm, at Newman Catholic College, Chadderton.

Club members will be running hockey skills and games for both juniors and adults, split by age and playing ability so you get the most out of the day. There will be a refreshments and kit stall available on the day as well as other fun games and activities. Sticks will be available to borrow on the day.

Jordanna Rawlinson, Club Development Officer said: “It was fantastic to have so many new players join us last season on the back of our Open Day. Hockey is a fantastic team sport with many physical and mental wellbeing benefits.

Our Club has been running for over 70 years now and being part of the club is like being part of a family. I would encourage anyone to join us for this years’ Summer Open Day and I look forward to seeing you there.”

This year the Club is also running Junior Summer Hockey sessions for ages 5 – 16 years every Thursday, 31 July – 28 August at Astley Leisure Centre Sports Pitch, Dukinfield. The sessions run from 6.30pm – 7.30pm and cost £4 a session, £2 for additional siblings.

For more information and to register your interest for the Open Day, visit www.oldhamhockey.org.uk or search for Oldham Hockey Club on Facebook and Instagram.

Weekly training for the 2025/26 Season starts on 4 September 2025 at Newman Catholic College, Chadderton, for both Junior and Senior teams.