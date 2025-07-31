Hotel’s touring caravan park plan thrown out

By Charlotte Hall, Local Democracy Reporting Service

PLANS to place a touring caravan park on land outside a Saddleworth hotel have been rejected amid fears it would ‘destroy’ green belt land.

Saddleworth Holdings Ltd applied to Oldham Council to turn an area next to what is stated as Clough Manor, on Rochdale Road in Denshaw, into five caravan parking spaces and a new access road.

Objectors were concerned that the area is on green belt, is situated on a blind bend and slow-moving car and caravans would be a hazard and the increase in noise would impact on local residents.

Now planning officers have said no to the scheme after deeming the proposal ‘an inappropriate development.’

One wrote: “The development constitutes inappropriate development which, by definition, is harmful to the greenbelt. The development would result in a loss of openness and encroachment into the countryside.

“No very special circumstances have been demonstrated that would clearly outweigh the harm.”

They added the new caravan park would be located to the rear of two cottages and could cause an ‘unacceptable impact’ on current residents through noise, disturbance, and loss of privacy.

One local described the proposal as ‘an incongruous development in a special landscape area’.

“The prominence and impact on the landscape will make this development significantly stand out with visual detriment to the surrounding views of the Denshaw valley,” they wrote. “White caravans against a backdrop of black tarmac will create a visual eyesore.”

Clough Manor, also known as W. Apart Hotel, is also waiting for a decision on a second application, which proposes a change of use from ‘hotel’ to six residential apartments in the building’s trade annex.

Floorplans show its current kitchen converted into three self-contained apartments with bathrooms, double beds and open plan living rooms with kitchenettes, alongside a shared cycle storage.

The plans would retain the hotel’s current restaurant, reception and lounge areas, but does not show where the new kitchen to service these areas would be located.

Three additional apartments are depicted on the first floor.

The proposal was first submitted to the planning department in May and last amended on Monday, July 29.