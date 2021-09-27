Events and workshops to inspire borough’s budding writers

A SERIES of events and workshops are taking place to help aspiring writers across the borough.

On Friday 8 and Saturday 9 October is Comma Press Writers Days.

Check out these free writers’ workshops and ‘how to get published’ panel event, featuring sector experts and published writers.

Find out more: www.facebook.com/events/361821688987506

On Friday, October 8 Lisa O’Hare’s Connections – Poetry Workshop comes to Oldham Library from 11am-12.30pm.

In this poetry workshop make new connections through reading, hearing, and writing poetry. Poetry has a magical way of connecting us to each other, and to things which we may not have thought about before, or at least not for a while.

FREE. Booking Essential: https://cutt.ly/GErw0B4

Find out more: www.facebook.com/events/313482790532834

Be part of an online panel discussion ‘How to Get Published’ on Friday, October 8 from 6-7pm.

Join Jazmine Linklater (Carcanet Press) and Peter Kalu (novelist and Artistic Director of Commonword, north west development writing organisation) for a fascinating discussion about how to get published.

Facebook Event: https://www.facebook.com/events/182046424059258

Eventbrite: https://bit.ly/2XKLOTn

Then on Saturday, October 9 is Writing in the Second Person – Workshop with Lara Williams from 11am-12.30pm at Oldham Library.

Prize-winning novelist and short story author Lara Williams will be facilitating an in-person writers’ workshop centred around the advantages and challenges of writing in the second person.

The workshop will include studying the effectiveness of various pieces of fiction written in the second person, and the sensory / emotional / ethical implications of this.

Facebook event: www.facebook.com/events/226123569477082

Eventbrite: https://bit.ly/3zulNEK

