Everything hunky dory for star man George as Astronomy Group takes to skies again

STAR-GAZER George Powell has re-launched his Saddleworth Astronomy Group.

George took this stunning picture of the east and west veil nebula from, his observatory at his home in Greenfield.

He was passing on his knowledge and tips to other like-minded night sky watchers before the pandemic struck.

But with the lifting of restrictions and the re-opening of the group’s base at Denshaw Village Hall, the Astronomy Group have taken out their telescopes again. The group meets every Friday from 7.30pm until late.

George said: “While it doesn’t get dark until later at the moment, it is a good time for people to familiarise themselves with telescopes if they haven’t had too much experience.”

If you would like more information then George can be contacted via email at george.powell1@btconnect.com

All are welcome to attend the group.

Pictured: George’s photo of east and west veil nebula; below right, his Greenfield observatory.

