Beerwalkers raise a pint, or two, as they step out for charity

BEERWALKERS raised a pint, or two, as they stepped out for charity during the 10th Unofficial Saddleworth Beer Walk.

The event was organised by brother and sister Justin Brown and Angie Adamson and saw walkers pull on an array of creative fancy dress costumes, from hand sanitiser bottles to 1980s music icons.

In small groups adhering to Covid regulations, participants took on a 10-mile route through Uppermill, Dobcross, Delph and Diggle, raising funds for The Brain Tumour Charity.

Pictured: A group of beerwalkers enjoy a pint at The Wellington Pub in Greenfield (Picture by Carl Royle).

