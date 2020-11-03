Evie loses her locks for charity

SCHOOLGIRL Evie Foulkes was immensely proud of her crowning glory… her long auburn locks.

But after spending 12 months growing her tresses, the 10-year-old Greenfield Primary School pupil sacrificed it all for the Little Princess Trust, which provide wigs to children with cancer to restore their confidence and identity.

Her mother Jill said: “I’m very proud of my little girl. She has been growing her hair so she could give it away to children who have no hair.

“Although she grew to love it so much, she did it anyway and had it all cut off. I was devastated at her cutting it all off but she was determined to carry on.

“She really understands she needed to do it now to ensure people didn’t lose sight of the reality of real illness while Covid takes over everyone else’s life.”

“She had to cut at least seven inches to be able to make a wig for a child less fortunate. In fact, she actually cut 10 inches off.

“Originally, Evie made her at limit £150 which was enough to pay for the wig to be made. But when we opened the link we were so surprised to see she has now made over £900.

“It is so amazing to see despite Covid people have still supported a charity that really needs support more than ever.

“We couldn’t be more proud and we hope people continue to donate and support children who really need help, especially now.”

• To donate, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Jill-wood5

Share this story: Tweet





Print

