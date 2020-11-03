Police probe possible human bones discovery on Greenfield-Mossley border

INVESTIGATIONS into a possible human bones find in a secluded spot on the Greenfield-Mossley border are continuing.

The Independent understands all indications are the bones found off Calf Lane are from an adult but the results of carbon dating tests could take a few months.

The site – described by police as “landfill” – was cordoned off for several days in October by officers from Tameside and Oldham.

The area, adjacent to the River Tame and nearby Huddersfield Narrow Canal, is popular with walkers, though the area under surveillance is not on a recognised footpath.

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said: “Shortly before 10.05am on Saturday 17 October 2020, police were called to reports of possible human bones being found in landfill in an area off Calf Lane, Mossley.

“A scene was put in place at the time whilst tests and forensic analysis was carried out in order to ascertain the circumstances.

“Police are continuing with their enquiries with a focus to establish the age of the bones found.

“Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting incident number 999 of 17/10/2020, or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.”

