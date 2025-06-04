Ex-Saddleworth School pupil and Wigan Warriors star donates signed shirt

SADDLEWORTH School was proud to welcome back former pupil and current Wigan Warriors professional Jacob Douglas, who returned to his old stomping ground to donate a special piece of memorabilia to the PE department.

Jacob, who has made impressive strides in his rugby league career since leaving Saddleworth, presented one of his replica Wigan Warriors shirts during a visit to the school.

The shirt will now take pride of place on the school’s PE Wall of Fame, celebrating former students who have gone on to achieve excellence in sport.