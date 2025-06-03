Students’ snaps celebrate Oldham’s past in new showhome

A NEW showhome in Shaw features black and white photographs of Oldham’s industrial heritage taken by six local secondary school students.

A group of talented amateur photographers from The Blue Coat School will see their creative work on display in Bellway’s Old Brook View showhome on Linney Lane.

The homebuilder invited students from the Egerton Street school – which has pupils from across the borough including Saddleworth – with an interest in art and photography across Years 10 to 13 to enter a competition.

They could submit creative shots of the local area, for a chance to see their work on display in the showhome and win a £50 Amazon gift voucher.

Bellway challenged the students to take high-contrast black and white snaps that highlight and showcase the local industrial-style architecture, building on the history and heritage of Old Brook View and to retain a link to the development’s former use as a mill.

The students were given free rein but encouraged to seek out the details that characterise Oldham and use creativity to show the juxtaposition of history and modernity in the town centre and surrounding areas.

After considering the many entries they received, staff at Bellway chose six winning photos – taken by Ava, Cindi, Dylan, Lola, Shree and Ruby – which were enlarged and framed to be displayed at Old Brook View.

“The pupils really enjoyed taking part in the Bellway competition,” said Rob Higgins, Blue Coat head teacher.

“It gave them a great opportunity to put their talents and skills to use outside of school and it’s wonderful that some of their work is now on display in the showhomes for everyone to see. We are incredibly grateful to Bellway for providing our young people with this opportunity.”

Grace Yarlett, Sales Director at Bellway Manchester, added: “The quality and standard of all the entries that we received from The Blue Coat School was exceptional – they have some hugely talented students who will make great future photographers – so it was hard to choose our final six.

“The entries from Ava, Cindi, Dylan, Lola, Shree and Ruby were fantastic and it’s super to see them up on the wall in the showhome.”