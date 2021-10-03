Exciting new opportunities to get involved with The Civic, Holmfirth

LOCAL people and businesses are invited to find out more and get involved with future plans for The Civic, Holmfirth.

The building is open again and welcoming back users and visitors after being closed for large parts of the last two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, during that time fundraising has been undertaken to support a project to replace outdated toilets, create a new disabled toilet, storage area and an office, and those works are well underway.

A new brand and design have also been launched, with the part Grade-2 Listed building now being known as The Civic, Holmfirth.

People can find out more about these works and get involved with other plans for the future of The Civic at an open evening on Thursday, October 14 from 4.30pm to 7pm.

There will be a short presentation at 5pm, repeated at 6pm, and plans for future potential developments will be on show. Everyone is welcome to attend to see the plans, the work already done and talk to trustees and staff.

The Civic is run as a charity by Holmfirth Civic Hall Community Trust. The Trust was set up in April 2017 to run and manage The Civic and its vision is to make the space an inclusive, cohesive and sustainable community asset.

The Civic is also announcing three exciting opportunities allowing local people and businesses to help on their journey.

A friend of The Civic is a friend of the community:

Would you like to help The Civic at the same time as joining a group of like-minded people and receiving exclusive benefits? Friends of The Civic raise invaluable funds through membership subscriptions and benefit from the knowledge they are supporting this important cause.

Help the community build back, one brick at a time:

An amazing new opportunity has been created to allow supporters to be recognised for their valuable commitment and receive a range of benefits in return. A Supporter Wall will be located prominently in the foyer of The Civic and will acknowledge supporters on individual bricks. If you have been entertained or inspired at The Civic, this is a unique way to invest in its future.

Your Community Journey Awaits

Although the success of The Civic is measured on the enjoyment of the community in their use of the venue, collaboration with businesses will be essential to support this success. Ensuring the financial sustainability and long-term survival of this historic venue is incredibly important to the community and a range of opportunities for businesses to also get involved and be recognised for their support are also being offered.

For more information about any of these opportunities or to discuss the open evening, get in touch with Dawn Whiteley by email manager@holmfirthcivichall.co.uk.

