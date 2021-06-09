Exports are plain sailing for Dobcross business and its customers after new accreditation recognition

A PROGRESSIVE Dobcross-based family run business has moved up the gears to meet the extra demands of a post Brexit trading world.

Bolstered by new official government accreditation, K & M Global believes its export division is definitely going in the right direction to the benefit and satisfaction of its clients.

The company, trading from Wall Hill Mill, successfully obtained endorsement from Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs (HMRC) to produce its own customs clearance and shipping documentation.

Instead of using third-party shipping agents – saving time and money – the team handles all aspects of the shipping process for its vehicles and automotive parts, which go all over the world.

For a small Saddleworth business, which was founded only in 2017 by Steven Dronsfield, this has been a major achievement.

Only recently a Dobcross loaded trailer was transported from Hull to Rotterdam on its way to Ukraine.

However, the final cutting of ties with Europe on December 31, 2020 had created uncertainty and concern.

With shipping containers on the water and customers not knowing if duties would be payable on their goods when landed in port it was a tense time.

While no duties were payable, a new customs process presented new challenges with the freedom to move goods into and across the European Union removed.

Steven challenged himself with the task of making sure this didn’t put the brakes on business.

So, there was relief and a sense of job well done when on May 9, 2021 confirmation was received that a first trailer filled with automotive parts had successfully cleared customs and was en-route to the customer.

Rick Suthers, Steven’s business partner and sales director, played a crucial role in the extensive negotiations with Border Force and HMRC.

“It has been an enormous learning curve but one which we have all enjoyed being part of,” he said.

“It was a hard couple of months working late into the evenings and weekends to ensure smooth crossings. But it is all paying off and we have some very happy clients.

“However, I can’t deny, I’m glad it’s over. To ensure there are no other surprises or delays with future movement of goods, I am also undertaking formal accredited customs qualification.

“I’m confident now we are in a much better to handle our exports post-Brexit. And I can relax a bit now and enjoy the fact it’s all gone well.”

The HMRC accreditation is the latest development for K & M Global who despite its long-standing international reach as Saddleworth very much at the heart of its operation.

Only last autumn, a new division was added – a truck and van parts enterprise designed as a one stop shop to keep customers’ vehicles or fleet on the road nationwide.

