Come rain or shine in Saddleworth?

Jon Baylis gives a weather forecast for Saddleworth for the next few days…

A NEW month and a new feel to the weather. Much warmer, drier and the first taste of summer after a dreadful May.

Remember UV levels are HIGH throughout so sun-cream is needed.

Thursday (June 10): After a humid and muggy night we start with a lot of cloud which will hang around, perhaps some hill-drizzle. Some brightness. Very warm despite the lack of sunshine. Max 22°C.

Friday: Another similar day with cloudy skies. Hopefully some sunny spells towards the evening. Max 21°C.

Saturday: High pressure takes control and builds back in. Cloudy for some for the morning with the sunshine becoming more widespread later. Max 23°C.

Sunday: Sunny spells and temperatures up a notch. Light winds making it feel humid. Max 25°C.

Outlook: Remaining warm or very warm with sunny spells. Looks like an end to the lovely weather towards next weekend, as the high pressure slips away, to be replaced by cloud and some rain from the Atlantic. That said, this is not in the reliable timeframe, so hopefully it changes.

May 2021 Statistics

Max: 21.7°C (31st)

Min: 0.0°C (5th)

Average: 9.5°C

Average Dew Pt: 5.7°C

Wettest: 20.8mm (8th)

Average Humidity: 78%

Average Barometer: 1009.6 hPa

Max Gust: 41.4mph (3rd)

Average Wind Direction: WSW

Rain: 109.6mm

Rain Registered Days: 21

Dry Days: 10

Air Frosts: 0

Snow Falling Days: 2

