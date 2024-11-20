Extended alcohol licence for Greene’s Bistro and Parlour refused

AN Uppermill café’s application to serve alcohol later on four evenings of the week has been refused by Oldham Council due to concerns over noise and antisocial behaviour.

Greene’s Bistro and Parlour, in the King George V Park on Wade Row, was looking to extend its alcohol licence on Thursday to Sundays from 7pm to 9.30pm.

Owner Rick Scholes told Oldham Council’s licensing meeting that the bistro, which is sister-business to Grandpa Greene’s ice-cream parlour in Diggle, is not ‘hitting the numbers we need to’.

He hoped the extended alcohol licence would help to increase revenue and bring a boost to the bistro.

But the licensing committee rejected the application due to increased noise and a risk of children being exposed to antisocial behaviour.

Nearby residents and ward councillors had submitted representations raising these concerns, saying they already put up with disturbance seven days a week.

June and Colin Taylor commented: “Being in close visual proximity to the bistro we are experiencing antisocial behaviour – urinating up the walls, cigarette butts, youths using drugs, shouting abuse and threats.

“People using the pubs and bars in the village will use the park as a cut through to other venues which will cause public safety to children and adults that use the park for the use it’s intended for.

“Children and families do not want the nightlife coming into the park when they are there just to enjoy family time and have a kick around or walk the dog.

“The residents are being affected at present by noise from customers and staff, toilets, music, bottles and rubbish being emptied into the bins.

“We are in bed for around 10pm and have our bedroom window open for health reasons. This will not be possible should this be granted.

“They are open seven days a week and to have an additional four nights will be intolerable.

“If an extension is granted to 9.30pm, it will be devastating to residents and families that use the park.”

Lesley Mills said: “At least on the High Street, the eyes of the public can help prevent antisocial behaviour. In the park there will be no such observations.

“I believe this will bring the danger of antisocial behaviour into an area that is unlit and unpoliced. There will inevitably be an increase in noise in a normally peaceful park.”

Bruce Mills added: “I objected to Grandpa Greene’s conversion of the toilets into yet another coffee shop when Uppermill is already awash with them.

“I object to this application in the same spirit; there are too many licensed premises here already. I have lived here for nearly 50 years. It was peaceful once; it isn’t now.”

Isabelle Schlapfer commented: “Are we now to be subjected to evening noise and light pollution from the tranquil side of our property as well as from the front in the very busy St Mary’s Gate?!

“I have two children who sleep at the back of the property. This area will now be liable to both noise and light pollution.”

Elizabeth Dyson said: “The noise of any live music as well as people arriving/leaving the premises cannot be underestimated and this will have a negative effect on the long term residents that surround the site

“Alcohol should not be served in a park primarily reserved for the enjoyment of those using the park for leisure activities.

“There are at least 10 other venues within close proximity for adults to enjoy alcohol very nearby. This is the only space children have and it should be protected.”

And Cllr Helen Bishop said: “I am very concerned about the extension of the hours on the grounds of the impact upon the residents who live very close to the premises and the encroachment of the lively weekend nighttime scene into a quiet residential environment, predominantly populated by an older demographic, who would be adversely affected.”

