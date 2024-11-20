Festive food and fun at The Big Lunch at Christmas at Emmaus Mossley

ENJOY some tasty food, chat, relax and have some festive fun at The Big Lunch at Christmas at Emmaus Mossley.

The free event on Thursday, December 12 is a chance for Emmaus supporters, companions, volunteers and the community to say thank you to everyone who has supported Emmaus Mossley in 2024.

Everyone is invited to bring a dish or sweet treat to share at the event at Emmaus Mossley Secondhand Superstore at Longlands Mill, Queen Street, from 12noon to 2pm.

Emmaus Mossley said: “Building on the success, enjoyment and togetherness of our past Big Lunches, we’re keen to host another end-of-year event.

“The Big Lunch at Christmas is about sharing food and friendship with people in your community over the festive season.

“It’s a busy time of year, but for some, it can feel quite lonely. Taking the time to say hello to a neighbour with a mince pie in hand, or over a shared meal is a great way to stay connected, meet new people and celebrate within your community.”

Every June, The Big Lunch brings millions of people together to share friendship, food and fun as the UK’s annual celebration for neighbours and communities.

Alongside this event, Lucie’s Café will be open as usual serving your favourites and specials throughout the day.

And Emmaus’ Secondhand Superstore is brimming full of new arrivals, seasonal finds, refreshed displays and oddities for customers to snap up. They are open Tuesday to Saturday from 10am to 4pm.

Emmaus Mossley is a charity that offers a home, individual support and work opportunities to a community of 26 formerly homeless people. Find out more on their website or Facebook page.

For more information about The Big Lunch at Christmas at Emmaus Mossley call 01457 838608 or email info@emmausmossley.org.uk

