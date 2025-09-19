Eye-catching annual Art Exhibition returns to Friezland Church

AN EYE-CATCHING display will fill Friezland Parish Church for its annual Art Exhibition.

The event runs from Friday, September 19 to Sunday, September 21 and is an opportunity for local amateur or professional artists to exhibit and sell their creations.

It opens with a Preview Evening on Friday, September 19, from 7.30pm. The admission charge is £5, which includes a glass of wine, nibbles, tea or coffee and the chance to meet some of the artists.

Then the exhibition continues on Saturday, September 20 from 10am to 4pm and on Sunday, September 21 from 12noon to 4pm.

There will be a café serving tea, coffee and cakes on both Saturday and Sunday.

Last year’s event saw more than 20 artists take part and more than 200 people visited the Church over the weekend.

For further information please phone the organiser, Duncan Ross, on 01457 835261