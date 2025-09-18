Saddleworth friends living the dream on American harvesting adventure

TWO young friends from Saddleworth are living an extraordinary adventure as they travel across the United States on a once-in-a-lifetime agricultural journey.

Marley Rees-Boydell, from Grotton, and Oliver Vance, from Grasscroft, both 21, are part of the “custom harvest”, helping to gather corn and wheat from Texas all the way to North Dakota.

The pair, who first met at Saddleworth School 10 years ago, went on to study Agricultural Mechanisation at Myerscough College in Lancashire before receiving a Foundation degree in Science through Myerscough College and University Centre.

Marley told the Saddleworth Independent: “Before we came out here in April, Oliver worked at P Mullaney & Sons Ltd scrap metal plant in Mossley as a truck mechanic and enjoyed his work.

“I started off at Quick Edge Plant Hire in Oldham whilst still in school, helping on the farm. I worked a part-time job at Mechplant North West in Oldham as part of my college course for two years. I then started teaching at Myerscough College and University Centre whilst also working for my dear friend’s company R Airey Services based in Huddersfield.

“We first heard about custom harvesting in the United States in 2020, when we first got into college and just really have been obsessed ever since.”

Custom harvesting is a unique American tradition, where contractors travel across the country to bring in crops for farmers who lack the machinery or manpower. Starting in the south, in states like Texas, the harvest moves north with the season, sometimes even reaching into Canada.

Marley described their travels so far: “We got to Frederick Harvesting HQ in Alden, Kansas, in April. They really are an amazing company and family who really have treated us like one of their own from day one.

“Our first stop was Altus in Oklahoma and we have been to many different places since such as Colorado, certain parts of Kansas and have travelled up the country to places such as Wyoming, Nebraska and South Dakota.

“We have seen many landmarks – including Colorado Springs, Mount Rushmore. We’ve also watched countless rodeos and singers such as Megan Moroney.

“We plan to leave in mid-December, just in time for the Christmas Eve tractor run in Saddleworth.”

Both Marley and Oliver say the experience has been life-changing, and they are grateful for the encouragement they’ve received.

Marley added: “This experience has been a massive life journey for us both and we really couldn’t have done it without families, friends and especially our college tutor Adam Eckersley who pushed us to live our dreams.

“Personally, I would recommend anyone at home to do the same as we have done. It has changed our lives for the better.”

From the villages of Saddleworth to the vast prairies of America, the pair are proving that with determination – and a little horsepower – dreams really can be harvested.