FAB Clinic celebrates fantastic five years

THERE was a night of fizz, nibbles, mini treatments, and a charity raffle as FAB Clinic in Grotton celebrated its fifth birthday. The aesthetics clinic, which is partner to the award-winning 23-year-old FAB Salon, held a special event in February to mark its anniversary.

Guests were treated to skin scanning, treatment demonstrations including skin tightening and facial fillers, mini make-overs by Jane Iredale and industry expert advice.

A popular attraction was the facial skin scanner, which allows experts to visualise beneath the surface of the skin and address specific concerns such as ageing skin, acne, open pores, redness, rosacea, pigmentation, dull texture and more.

There is a monthly skin analysis clinic run by an Obagi Medical Skincare expert who can advise on transforming skin using Obagi Medical products following an in-depth consultation using the skin scanner. There was also a raffle, with prizes of winning a skin rejuvenation voucher worth £200, an Obagi skincare gift set and a Jane Iredale make-up set.

Proceeds from the raffle and ticket sales for the event were donated to Mahdlo Youth Zone.

Alison Baines, manager at FAB Clinic, said: “A huge thank you to everyone who came to celebrate our fifth year as FAB Clinic and for supporting Mahdlo too.

“Since opening, the clinic has gone from strength to strength, with laser hair removal, skin rejuvenation and injectables being our most popular treatments.

“Obagi Medical skincare is our most popular skincare line with both men and women, seeing life-changing skin transformation results.”

• For more information about FAB Clinic and their services,visit: www.thefabclinic.co.uk

