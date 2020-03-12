Fun and fundraising in store with Saddleworth WI

FROM theatre trips to inspiring talks, Saddleworth Women’s Institute is enjoying a busy calendar of events this year.

In January, they danced the night away to Motown’s Greatest Hits at the Oldham Coliseum. The show was a great hit with members who sang and danced to the fabulous tunes.

Then February’s guest speaker Judith Barker gave a heart-warming talk about her 60 years on stage and screen.

She began her career by accident when at the age of 16 her mother sent her for elocution lessons at the Lyceum in Oldham and her tutor decided to send her for an audition for a part at the Coliseum, which she got.

Apart from acting she also had to make the tea, sweep the stage and wash up and then get on stage and act – all for a £1 a week!

Since then, Judith has played in more than 150 plays at the Coliseum and appeared in many soaps, all with a very young family.

She has worked with some great names of stage and screen such as Renee Zellweger, Ewan McGregor, Martin Clunes, Craig Cash, Lesley Sharp, Suranne Jones, and the late, great Roy Barraclough.

At the February meeting, members voted for this year’s campaign, with a call to increase stem cell donor registration coming out as winner.

They also launched their events programme for the first part of 2020, which includes a Wine and Food Extravaganza, a Fish Chips and Quiz Night, Deathtrap at The Millgate Arts Centre, Perfume Making, Southport Flower Show, a Fashion Show and a Trip to see Matthew Bourne’s Nutcracker.

March is the member’s AGM before meetings return to normal on Wednesday, April 1 when The Guide Dog Association will be guest speaker, possibly bringing a puppy along.

• Saddleworth WI meet the first Wednesday of the month at The White Hart, Lydgate. Visitors are very welcome to come along, with a small fee of £3.

For further details visit the website: www.saddleworthwi.com

