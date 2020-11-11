FAB products and competitions still available during lockdown

THE FAB Salon and Clinic might be closing its doors for lockdown but the dedicated team is making sure their products and exclusive competitions are still easily available.

Their click and collect service means items will still be able to buy over the phone and then pick up from the Grotton premises or arrange for local delivery.

Stock includes all of FAB’s brand’s christmas gift sets including skincare, make-up, nail polish, aromatherapy products and lots of other little gift ideas. Along with the gift sets comes a

free wrapping service.

There are also gift cards which provide the perfect pampering present this christmas.

And if you want to treat yourself, why not enter their two competitions which both have fantastic prizes?

Win an Ultra Relaxing Facial worth £60 or Win a Blue Peel Radiance worth £80

To enter, simply answer:

Which two cosmetic brands do we retail at FAB salon? Entries can be emailed to competitions@localcommunications.co.uk or write to FAB competition, Saddleworth Independent, Units 3-4, 45 High Street, Uppermill, Saddleworth, OL3 6HS. Entries must reach us by Monday, November 30, 2020. The judges’ decision is final.

• Find out more online at www.thefabsalon.co.uk or www.thefabclinic.co.uk or call

0161 627 1114.

