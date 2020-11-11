Lees, Grotton and Springhead mark Remembrance Day

THE flags were flying high and poppies adorned the windows of businesses and homes across Lees, Springhead and Grotton to mark Remembrance Day.

LSG Business Hub helped organise the tributes across the community even though the usual Remembrance services could not take place due to the pandemic.

Wreaths were laid by local groups and organisations at the war memorial at Lees Cemetery on or before Remembrance Day.

Harvest Queen Annie Jakeman laid her homemade wreath on behalf of St Thomas Leesfield Sunday School.

She also helped to organise a doorstep two-minute silence on her street on Remembrance Sunday, encouraging her neighbours to get involved.

