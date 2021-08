Elizabeth (Edith) Ellison

Sadly passed away on Sunday, August 8, 2021.

Former teacher at Mossley Hollins and Egerton Park (SENCO)

Wife of the late Bill Ellison and Mum to Chris, Paul, Jackie with Grandchildren Isla, Lily, Dylan, Hannah, Rebecca and Grace.

The funeral service is to be held at Dukinfield Crematorium on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at 3pm, with the wake to follow at Stamford Golf Club, Stalybridge.

