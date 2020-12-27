Family business donates £30,000 to help community

A GENEROUS family business has donated £30,000 to help local people, groups and charities and strengthen communities across Oldham.

Greenfield-based Frank Rothwell, son Luke and daughter Su, who run Manchester Cabins and Bunkabin, want to encourage businesses who benefited from Covid-19 and Government help to give back to the community.

They expained: “Some businesses are busier than ever due to Covid while others been crushed through no fault of their own.

“We’ve benefitted from the shift in demands. For example, we currently have over 600 Bunkabin Site Sleepers being used for isolation pods in prisons.

“Some employees needed to shield and we received furlough money but we have decided to do the right thing and give the equivalent money back directly to those that need it in Oldham.

“Action Together and their associated charities will channel our donation directly to amazing people, making a huge difference to so many people in our local area.

“It just does not sit comfortably with us to benefit out of this terrible situation and at the same time take money out of the public purse without helping those impacted hard.”

Cllr Arooj Shah, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Covid-19 Response, said: “We’re incredibly blessed we have businesses like Manchester Cabins who care about the wider community and want to give back.

“The winter months are going to be really difficult. Unfortunately we’re going to see job losses, reduction in hours for people and people being furloughed.

“This kindness is so typical of the Team Oldham spirit that we’ve seen throughout this pandemic.

“Action Together have been a lifeline to many individuals and organisations here in Oldham and we’re so grateful to the whole team.”

Liz Windsor-Welsh, Chief Executive at Action Together, said: “We are delighted to receive this incredibly generous donation from Manchester Cabins and Bunkabin.

“We can provide 30 small grants to grass-roots voluntary and community groups who are working tirelessly to support Oldham’s communities.

“This winter will be the hardest in living memory for many people and this kind donation will go a long way to help us get support to those who most need it.

“Thanks to all at Manchester Cabins and we encourage anyone able to go online and make a donation to the Oldham Community Recovery Fund.”

If you would like to join Frank in supporting Action Together, visit www.justgiving.com/campaign/OldhamCoronavirus

Share this story: Tweet





Print

