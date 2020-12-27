Winter exhibition goes online to share stunning work from Saddleworth Group of Artists

AN EYE-CATCHING exhibition is available to view online featuring stunning work from local artists of scenes and sights both home and abroad.

The Winter Exhibition 2020-2021 by the Saddleworth Group of Artists could not be held at Saddleworth Museum in Uppermill, which has been closed since March, due to Covid restrictions.

Instead, the exhibition is being featured on Saddleworth Museum’s website until January 17, 2021, and also shared on Facebook, highlighting each artist over the period.

There are paintings, prints and drawings of places and scenes in Saddleworth during all seasons as well as depictions from across the country and abroad. You can view the online exhibition here.

The works are on sale but, due to the pandemic, some may be unframed. For sale enquiries, please contact Helen: criblane@googlemail.com

Saddleworth Group of Artists, which celebrated its 70th anniversary in 2020, has an elected membership of 47 artists.

Exhibitions are held twice a year at Saddleworth Museum – one in summer and one over the Christmas period. Occasional shows are staged at other venues including the Millgate Centre in Delph. Find out more on their website.

