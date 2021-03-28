Family pay tribute to the ‘light of their lives’ following tragic death

The family of a woman who died in a collision in Oldham have paid tribute

At approximately 1.25pm on Wednesday, March 24, police were called to reports that a black Range Rover had collided with a cyclist on Huddersfield Road at the junction with Stamford Road in Lees.

Emergency services attended and the cyclist, a 43-year-old woman now formally identified as Louise Harrott from Dukinfield, was taken to hospital in a critical condition and sadly died on Thursday (25 March 2021) morning.

Paying tribute to her, Louise’s family said: “An amazing, beautiful, loving and caring mother to Oliver, daughter to Doreen, sister to David and Michael, niece to her auntie Linda.

“This world has been robbed. Our lives have been robbed.

“We will never be the same again. We will miss you forever.

“Rest in peace, Louise, light of our lives.”

Enquiries by GMP’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit are ongoing and no arrests have been made.

The driver of the Range Rover remained at the scene and is assisting police with their enquiries.

Anyone with information or anyone who witnessed this incident should contact police on 0161 856 4741 or 101 quoting incident number 1381 of 24/03/2021, or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Share this story: Tweet





Print

