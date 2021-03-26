Former Rangers’ committee man John Gallagher dies at age of 87

JOHN Gallagher, a former committee member at Saddleworth Rangers, has died aged 87 following a short illness.

It was through his sons Pete and John jnr playing for Rangers, that he became involved in the club in the mid-1980s.

And as well as serving on the committee for much of the 1990s, he also wrote the matchday programme for many years.

Pete also recalled how his John was the driving force behind the building of the Grimwood Family Stand.

“Dad came up with the idea for the stand. He realised the footprint was the same as a golf driving range so got the manufacturer to adapt the design for the rugby club,” he explained.

John, who lived in Springhead, still watched Rangers’ matches until they stopped playing last March through lockdown and enjoyed his visits and talking rugby.

He was very fit and was an active member at Saddleworth Pool and Leisure Centre until they closed because of coronavirus.

John was also walking three miles each day until Christmas when he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

During his working life, John was in engineering and in later years has spells as general manager at a sheltered workshop for the disabled at Old Trafford and in health and social care for Manchester City Council.

John, who would have celebrated his diamond wedding on March 18, leaves wife Barbara, sons John jnr and Peter and grandchildren John, Laura, Rebecca and Thomas.

The funeral with limited numbers took place on Thursday, March 11 at Oldham Crematorium.

