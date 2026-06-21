Family’s heartfelt thanks to hospice after dad’s final Father’s Day

A DAUGHTER has shared how Dr Kershaw’s Hospice helped her family create a treasured final memory with her dad.

Sue McEwan’s father, Brian Swann, was admitted to the hospice’s Inpatient Unit in June 2022 for end-of-life care after a battle with prostate cancer.

The 87-year-old, who was a devoted Oldham Athletic fan, was cared for by the specialist nursing team at Dr Kershaw’s during his final days.

But alongside providing vital care, staff also helped Brian and his family mark one last Father’s Day together – a moment Sue says they will never forget.

Sue said: “When someone you love is dying, the last thing you need is to worry about the care they are receiving. On Dad’s last Father’s Day, shortly before he died, he had the most perfect day.

“He was wheeled into the beautiful gardens and shared a three-course meal with myself and two of his grandchildren. The room was decorated with Father’s Day banners and the atmosphere was relaxed.

“It became one of the most precious memories we have of our final times with Dad.”

‘Dad felt loved and cared for’

Sue is now sharing Brian’s story to highlight the importance of hospice care and the need for continued funding to help families make their own special memories.

Hospices across Greater Manchester provide palliative, end-of-life and bereavement support to more than 10,000 patients each year. However, concerns have been raised nationally about the future of hospice services, with funding challenges putting pressure on organisations.

Like many hospices, Dr Kershaw’s Hospice in Oldham does not receive full NHS funding and relies on fundraising, donations and community support to continue providing care.

Since Brian’s death, Sue has continued to support the hospice by joining its lottery and making dedications in his memory through its annual Light Up a Life event.

She also recently supported the hospice’s work with Hospice UK highlighting the importance of gifts in wills.

Sue said: “If there is a perfect place for someone to pass away, it would be Dr Kershaw’s Hospice. Dad felt loved and cared for, and it’s hard to imagine him being anywhere else at the end of his life.

“I hope that by supporting the hospice, it will continue to be there for other families.”

For Sue and her family, the care Brian received gave them the chance to spend meaningful time together and created a final Father’s Day they will always remember.