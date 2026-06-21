Saddleworth Morris gearing up for 50th Rushcart Festival and Beer Festival 

RUSHCART Festival’s 50th anniversary and a fundraising Beer Festival are two highlights of a busy schedule for Saddleworth Morris Men.

The morris dancing side is gearing up for various dance outs and events in June, July and August across the area and beyond.

Among those is their Charity Beer and Cider Festival at Boarshurst Band Club in Greenfield, on Saturday, July 4 from noon.

There will be a line-up of beers and ciders, food, morris dancing and live music throughout the afternoon.

The event is raising funds to help support the 50th anniversary of Saddleworth Morris Men’s Rushcart Festival in August, along with a donation to the Royal British Legion. Entry costs £5, which includes the first pint free.

Then in August, the highly popular Rushcart Festival will take place on Saturday 22 and Sunday 23.

This will see the side hand-build their iconic 13ft cart from rushes and decorate it with heather, banners and a rowan tree on top.

They will be joined by around 20 sides from up and down the country to dance and pull the cart through Saddleworth’s villages, with the jockey sat on top.

On Sunday, the cart is taken up to St Chad’s Church where there is a service before games and entertainment outside The Church Inn and The Cross Keys.

Saddleworth Morris Men’s upcoming dance-outs and events

Saturday, June 27 and Sunday, June 28 – Queens Oak and Rose and Castle Morris weekend of dance, Northants

Wednesday, July 1 – Fox and Pine, Oldham with Roots Morris from 7.30pm

Saturday, July 4 – Beer Festival at Boarshurst Band Club from 12noon

Saturday, July 18 – Possible local tour

Saturday, August 22 and Sunday, August 23 – 50 th Saddleworth Rushcart

Saturday, September 5 – Lincoln Big Morris