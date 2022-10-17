Fancy a brew? Well you’re never far away from one…

YOU are never too far away from drink or bite to eat in Saddleworth and this sustenance is served from various buildings and locations.

So, on special occasions, including recently Rushcart and Heritage Weekend, these ladies from St Chad’s were serving tea, cakes and other refreshments from the church’s grade II listed, former hearse house.



From Uppermill to Greenfield and David Harrop, landlord of the Clarence pub, has added a new outside seating area to the family butcher’s shop.

An unused space adjacent to the Chew Valley Road business has been fenced off, flagged, painted and tables added for customers to enjoy purchases from the shop. Full breakfasts are on a future menu as are heaters for when the weather turns chilly.

