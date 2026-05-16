‘Fantastic achievement’ as Oldham College students win national maths crown

OLDHAM College is celebrating a ‘fantastic achievement’ after its learners were named overall winners of the MEI Further Education Maths Challenge 2026.

The Further Education Maths Challenge, led by Mathematics in Education and Industry, is designed to help post-16 learners build confidence in maths through teamwork and problem-solving, particularly those who may have previously found the subject challenging.

This year’s competition was the biggest yet, with 124 colleges taking part and almost 60,000 students involved.

Students competed in the first-ever national final in April, where top teams from colleges across the country came together after progressing through regional heats.

Representing Oldham College were GCSE learners Shaun, Maira, Peculiar and Kyle, who secured their place in the final after winning Gold at the regional competition in March.

Competing in the ‘Go Forth’ category for students working at GCSE Level 2 and Grade 3, the team delivered an outstanding performance to take first place nationally and be crowned overall winners.

Andy Thornley, Faculty Lead for English and Maths, said: “We’re incredibly proud of our learners.

“They represented the College brilliantly and showed real determination and teamwork throughout the competition. This is a fantastic achievement and a well-deserved result for everyone involved.

“The competition is a great way to build confidence and show that maths can be engaging and enjoyable.”

A spokesperson for Mathematics in Education and Industry (MEI) said: “Congratulations to the Oldham College Go Forth team on winning first place in the FE Maths Challenge National Final.

“It’s fantastic to see the impact the competition is having, with more than 90 per cent of students rating it as good or excellent this year, and 87 per cent saying they feel more confident taking their maths exam as a result.”

Oldham College specialises in technical and professional education and training for hundreds of learners aged 16 and above. Find out more online: https://www.oldham.ac.uk