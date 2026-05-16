Delph Horticultural and Craft Society prepares for 95th annual village show

Green-fingered growers, talented bakers and crafty creators are being invited to take part in the 95th Annual Show hosted by the Delph Horticultural and Craft Society this summer.

The long-running community event will take place on Saturday, August 15 at St Thomas’ Church on Church Street in Delph, with doors opening to the public from 3pm.

Organisers say the show is open to everyone – not just Delph residents – and this year’s event will feature improved prize money alongside a brand-new “Any Wonky Vegetable” category, adding a fun twist to the traditional competition classes.

Visitors can expect a wide variety of entries celebrating horticulture, home baking, crafts and creativity, continuing a village tradition that has been enjoyed for generations.

Show programmes will be available in local shops over the coming weeks, with organisers encouraging people of all ages and abilities to get involved.