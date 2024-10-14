Fantastic Greenfield home offers Saddleworth in all its glory

HOUSEHUNTERS in Saddleworth have been offered the chance to take on a stunning farm that can show the area in all its glory.

Edge End Farm can also provide many of the benefits of an off-grid lifestyle.

It will not take much to spot where the £1.1 million Greenfield property – being marketed by Ryder and Dutton estate agents – lies.

For it stands in the shadow of Pots and Pans, on White Brook Lane.

Set in four acres of land, Edge End Farm gives 360-degree views of the Saddleworth valley.

And after being meticulously reconstructed in 2018 in a no-expense-spared renovation, it is deal for families looking for rural yet convenient living.

Edge End Farm is bursting with state of the art off grid technology, resulting in a home that is exceptionally economical to run.

The typical annual electricity bill is £600, with gas at £840. Logs cost whatever is required, while water and sewage are free thanks to a local spring and a sewage treatment system.

Upon entering the property to the rear, a porch offers access to the plant room and guest WC, and a stunning, full width living space incorporating the kitchen, dining room and formal lounge.

There is also an additional porch to the front.

Stairs lead to the first floor landing, which offers access to three generous bedrooms.

The principal of which benefits from a dressing room and a stunning four-piece en suite bathroom. The second bedroom also features an en suite shower room.

Personal viewing of this stunning home will reveal an abundance of charming character features mixed with contemporary fixtures and fittings, as well as the spectacular views from high up.

White Brook Lane is accessed off Knowl Top Lane and there is parking available for multiple vehicles.

A detached garage/workshop also benefits from both power and water.

And despite being set in rural surroundings, local shops are less than a mile way and Greenfield train station a short distance further.

*THE SALE of Edge End Farm is being handled by Ryder and Dutton’s Uppermill branch, on High Street.

To arrange a viewing, call manager Alex Fitton on 01457 870650 or click the request a viewing tab at https://ryderdutton.co.uk/property-for-sale/greenfield/whitebrook-lane/SAD180239.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

