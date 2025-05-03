Feel the blues beat in Diggle at summer festival

ELEVEN acts will be rocking out five venues across a Saddleworth village this summer.

Music fans need not check the weather forecast because the Diggle Blues Festival is all indoors.

First launched in 2009, the event has been an annual fixture – with the exception of 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid pandemic.

It will bring four days of live blues to audiences, from Thursday, June 19, to Sunday, June 22.

The festival committee said: “You can watch the first band at the first venue, then you have half an hour to walk to the next venue, buy a drink, find a seat and watch the next band, and so on.

“It’s a bit like a musical tour of the village, especially on the Saturday when there are four bands on at four different venues. That way you can watch all 11 acts over the weekend without having to choose one band over another.

“It’s still free entry to all venues – no wonder it’s a good atmosphere! Just turn up and enjoy yourself.”

The full running order for the festival can be found on the festival’s website at www.digglebluesfestival.co.uk or Facebook page www.facebook.com/DiggleBluesFestival

Refreshments will be available at all of the venues involved.

Although entry is free, there will be collection buckets for voluntary donations which help towards the costs of putting on the festival.

