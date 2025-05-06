Best activities for gamers in Saddleworth

Gaming has grown over time to become one of the most important parts of the UK entertainment scene. As of 2024, this market was worth an estimated £4.62bn, which shows how vibrant it is right now. This sort of popularity means there are keen gamers in every part of the country, and this is certainly true for Saddleworth.

Lots of people in the local area love to play and make gaming a regular part of their routine. One good tip to get even more from playing is finding the best activities to get involved with. Below, we review some of the best options in Saddleworth:

Play video games with friends

Video games remain a core part of the gaming sector and offer another way for people in Saddleworth to play. Enjoying video games with friends makes a change from playing alone and is a brilliant activity to try.

If you like playing titles like EA FC 25 offline on console or PC, you could invite friends over to enjoy a gaming session together. If you prefer not to host, you could organise a gaming session at a friend’s house instead. This is a great way to make gaming more social and add extra dimension to your gameplay.

Online gaming is another fun activity which gamers around Saddleworth should consider. The major advantage here is the ability to play with people outside of the local area. This might be a friend who’s moved abroad or gamers across the planet looking to play with new people. This introduces a more social element to gaming and the chance to interact with new cultures.

Watch gaming-inspired movies or TV shows

As the recently released Minecraft film shows, gaming-inspired movies are a real staple of the wider entertainment sector. This is even easier to see when you think about previous movies based on top gaming franchises, like Super Mario, Sonic the Hedgehog and Tomb Raider.

Taking the time to check these types of films out is an excellent activity for players in the region to consider. Heading down to the ODEON in Oldham to watch the latest gaming-themed films gets you out of the house and gives you a new way to bring gaming into your life. For older movies, streaming them to your phone or smart TV is easy to do.

TV shows based on hit games are also worth a mention and make for great viewing. Whether you invite friends over to binge Castlevania on Netflix or go retro with some late 1990’s Pokémon alone, watching the best gaming-inspired TV shows is a fun activity to indulge in.

Catch up on latest gaming news

One of the most impressive things about gaming is how fast moving the industry is and how there’s always breaking news to check out. One activity for avid gamers in Saddleworth to think about is keeping up with the freshest gaming gossip.

By far the best way to do this is checking out industry news online. This can be done by searching for gaming news on your PC, tablet or smartphone. Keeping up with gaming news is not only a great way to kill time but also means you stay up to date with what’s happening.

Online gaming forums are another easy way to find out the latest news in the sector. There are masses of these to get involved with and they allow you to find out the latest gossip with no hassle. Forums allow Saddleworth gamers to meet like-minded people and forge new friendships as well.

Head out of Saddleworth for gaming fun

Although there’s lots of interesting gaming activities to do in Saddleworth itself, heading a little bit further afield to find the best is worth considering. The surrounding Greater Manchester region has an array of gaming activities to take part in.

HOST Gametech in Salford is a case in point and a purpose-built hub for esports. It not only offers tournaments and training based on this niche, but educational programs to dive into as well. Bury’s Arcade Club is another great gaming hub to visit and has over 400 arcade machines spanning five decades to enjoy.

If checking out the latest festivals based on gaming is your thing, the Greater Manchester area does not disappoint. PLAY Expo Manchester is a prime example and a major gaming convention to experience.

Playing games online

For any keen gamer in Saddleworth, playing online games is a great activity to get involved with. The potential here is truly endless, you can hop into any kind of multiplayer game and connect with people across the Globe.

Not to mention igaming. This is not only a fun gaming activity but also extremely accessible. There are lots of safe online casino sites to register with around the country now and the best online casinos for UK players carry thousands of classic games. These cutting-edge platforms feature exciting bonuses, the chance to play via mobile and trusted payment options.

Meet up with friends to chat gaming

Although it’s exciting to chat with people online about gaming, it’s also fun to meet with friends in real-life to do the same. One of the best gaming activities in Saddleworth involves organising a meet-up with friends who are into this hobby as well.

Whether you go for a coffee, a drink or a meal, this enables you to discuss the latest gaming news in person. As well as being a social way to talk gaming, it lets you catch up with friends in real life and see how they are.

Interesting activities for Saddleworth gamers

Gaming is a popular hobby across the UK, and this is certainly true in the Saddleworth area. One of the best ways to have more fun is finding the best gaming activities in the region to enjoy. As our list shows, there’s lots of ways to go about this and plenty of options to bring more gaming into your daily life.

