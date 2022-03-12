Feminist true crime retelling The Ballad of Maria Marten comes to Oldham Coliseum

A THRILLING retelling of a real-life murder mystery, critically-acclaimed production The Ballad of Maria Marten is coming to Oldham Coliseum Theatre from March 22-26.

Produced by Eastern Angles and Matthew Linley Creative Projects, Beth Flintoff’s captivating drama turns history into her-story through the exploration of love, loss, trauma, and patriarchal power.

It is summer 1827 and in a red barn Maria Marten awaits her lover. One year later, her body is found underneath the flooring in a grain sack, and the manhunt begins.

Focusing on Maria’s life rather than her death, this acclaimed adaptation brings Maria’s own perspective to the forefront of the infamous ‘Red Barn Murder’.

This timely production with an all-female cast highlights the dangers lurking behind closed doors, as the country emerges from the pandemic with domestic abuse rates higher than ever before.

The production is directed by Hal Chambers, who has just finished two years directing with the RSC.

Originally commissioned by Eastern Angles, writer Beth Flintoff was inspired by her work with survivors of psychological abuse.

She commented: “Eleven women died at the hands of their partners during the first three weeks of lockdown. It’s never been more important for us to consider and celebrate the lives of those that society does not manage to protect.

“This is an old story, about the infamous murder of a woman, but now the story is told from her point of view. I wanted to focus on who Maria was: who she loved, what she laughed about, and what she does when she’s having fun. I didn’t want her to be a victim anymore, so there is no violence onstage.”

Thanks to support from the National Lottery audiences can get 2 For 1 Tickets to select performances of The Ballad of Maria Marten at Oldham Coliseum as part of the Love Your Local Theatre campaign.

The offer applies to Tuesday – Thursday performances and is available to anyone who is a National Lottery player and possesses a ticket or other proof of purchase for a National Lottery game.

• The Ballad of Maria Marten runs at Oldham Coliseum Theatre from Tuesday 22 – Saturday 26 March.

Tickets can be booked by calling the Box Office on 0161 624 2829 or online at

www.coliseum.org.uk

