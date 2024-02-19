Festival and Saddleworth Show organisers hope to give it plenty of Welli in 2024

ORGANISERS of the hugely successful Wellifest and Saddleworth Show weekend event hope to again break records for money raised this year.

After making more than £29,000 in 2023, the Rotary Clubs of Saddleworth and Oldham Metro expect even better in 2024.

And more than 30 per cent of tickets for Wellifest, on Saturday, June 29, have already been sold.

Plans for both events are already in place.

Wellifest will see Guns ‘n’ Roses Yorkshire headline with The Threetles, Mojo Rising, Scapegrace, Teal Band, Ruff Trade and Nevermore’ also booked in.

There will also be increased bar capacity and several new food outlets on the site at Well-i-Hole Farm in Greenfield.

Saddleworth Show – scheduled for the following day, Sunday, June 30 – is also coming together nicely.

The favourites including Country Corner, an extended dog show to include retrieval, agility and rallying, Punch and Judy, magic shows and pony rides will be there.

A second arena will also be on site, featuring demonstrations by several local groups – from dance workshops to karate and yoga to aerial dance.

And do not worry, the fairground back for both days, with face painters and a fun photo booth to keep the kids happy while parents enjoy the music.

Full details on both events are available at www.wellifest.co.uk and https://www.saddleworthshow.co.uk/.

*TICKETS for Wellifest cost £20 for people over 16-years-old, £10 for 12-16s and £5 for five- 12 years-old, with under-fives going free.

Family passes – two full price and two reduced price admissions – cost £50.

You can buy them by clicking https://www.wellifest.co.uk/tickets

And in 2024, entry to Saddleworth Show will be completely free of charge.

Both events are made possible thanks to hard working volunteers and the support of local business. A full list of sponsors for the events can be found at: https://www.wellifest.co.uk/sponsors

