Mountain rescue volunteers help ‘disorientated’ walkers

OLDHAM Mountain Rescue Team were called upon to assist a group of walkers who were travelling from Marsden to Hadfield.

The team of volunteers were contacted by police who had received an emergency call on Wednesday, April 3.

They said the quartet of walkers had “become disorientated” in the low cloud near Featherbed Moss Trig Point.

After making their way to Chew Reservoir at Greenfield, the mountain rescue team members headed across the moor on foot.

The walkers were quickly found close to Featherbed Moss Trig Point, checked over and given another layer of warm clothing after becoming cold when waiting for help.

After further checks were carried out at the team’s base, the walkers continued their journey in a warm car and the 15 mountain rescue volunteers were stood down after two-and-a-half hours.

OMRT, which is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year, provides an essential and life-saving service to local people 365 days a year but is funded almost entirely by the generosity of public donations.

To find out more about OMRT or to donate, visit https://omrt.org

