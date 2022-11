GET festive at a Christmas Fayre at Springhead Congregational Church, Radcliffe Street on Saturday, December 3 from 11am – 2pm.

There will be various stalls including toiletries, Christmas craft, candles, Festive gifts, toys and cakes. There will also be a tombola and raffle, home produce and a café.

Everyone welcome, free admission.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print