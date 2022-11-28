Greenfield Cricket Club aims for the top with new signing and key retention

GREENFIELD Cricket Club has announced two signings ahead of the 2023 season – and the aim is clear.

Aim for the top.

Brad Woolley will be the Ladhill Lane side’s designated professional after agreeing to stay on, despite interest from other clubs.

And he did not hide what he wants to see happen – promotion to the Greater Manchester Cricket League’s (GMCL) Premier League Two after last season’s relegation.

He said: “I am delighted to commit to Greenfield for next year and I am looking forward to getting us back on top and to push for promotion back to the Premier Leagues.”

Greenfield, whose first team will again be captained by Adam Robinson, will have a new face after signing 20-year-old South African Lance Alberts as the club’s overseas amateur.

The leading run scorer at Moorside Cricket Club in 2022 is a batting all-rounder who also bowls off spin.

By his own admission he prefers the longer formats of the game but will never hesitate to hit the ball out of the park in the shorter formats.

Greenfield CC chair Jason Taylor said “Lance and Brad will be major players in our rebuild for 2023 along with our existing group of talented young players.

“We are really pleased to have secured their services for next year. It promises to be an exciting and successful season.”

Head of cricket Jon Mayor added: “Securing Brad and Lance for next summer has given the club all the players a massive boost as they are both sought after players.

“I am also in discussions with a few other players who want to join the club and I anticipate a few more signings will be announced very soon.”

Greenfield will have four senior men’s teams in the GMCL pyramid and one senior ladies’ team in Division Two of the Cheshire Women’s Cricket League.

They are always keen to welcome new players and if anyone is interested in joining the ranks, they should contact Jon Mayor on 07725 758792.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

