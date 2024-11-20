Lifestyle

Festive fun and food at Greenfield Primary’s Christmas Fair

Aimee Belmore November 20, 2024

FESTIVE fun, food and live entertainment is in store at Greenfield Primary School’s Christmas Fair.

The Fair takes place at the Shaw Street school on Saturday, December 14 from 11am-3pm. Entry is 50p for adults, children go free.

Tuck into roast turkey rolls and stuffing, hot dogs, homemade cakes and bakes, mulled wine, mince pies, a tuck shop and bar.

There will also be lots of fun crafts and games, and chocolate and bottle tombolas.

And don’t forget a visit to see Santa. £2 including a gift, limited availability so first come, first serve basis.

Live entertainment all day will include local band ‘Detours’, the school’s band and choir, and a Christmas carol singalong.