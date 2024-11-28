Festive fun as children’s Christmas Scavenger Hunt returns

GET searching high and low across Lees, Springhead and Grotton as their Christmas Scavenger Hunt returns.

Children are invited to grab their competition sheet from Lees Library and take part, with the chance of goodies to be won.

Visit each business listed on the competition sheet to find the framed letter and then write the picture that you see on your sheet. When you have collected all the pictures, you can decode the messages.

All completed competition sheets must be returned to Lees Library, with your name, age and contact number, by 5pm on Monday, December 16.

Find out more about the Christmas Scavenger Hunt, which is organised by LSG Business Hub, on their Facebook page.

