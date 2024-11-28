Saddleworth’s Year 8 rugby team ‘Rains’ on opponent’s parade

AN IMPRESSIVE display by Saddleworth School’s Year 8 rugby league team saw them beat Rainford School 26-0 in the NW Champion Schools’ competition.

Tries from centre Charlie Broadbent (2) and player of the match Bobby Talbot (2) paved the way for Saddleworth, who led the St Helens side 10-0 at the interval.

After repelling pressure from the hosts with some sterling defensive efforts, a try from Max Wren and three conversions from talismanic full-back George Wilson rounded off the scoring for Saddleworth.

The outfit will next entertain Bridgwater School from Warrington at home on Wednesday, December 4 in their next group stage game.

