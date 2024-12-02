Festive fun to fill Uppermill with Santa Dash and Winter Wonderland

UPPERMILL’S Winter Wonderland will bring a day of festive fun with the annual Santa Dash and lights switch-on on Saturday, December 7.

Organisers Saddleworth Round Table are making this year’s event the biggest yet as it reaches its tenth year.

The event kicks off at 11.30am at the King George V Playing Fields with Christmas music, presented on stage by Elliot, markets, mulled wine and a giant beer tent.

At 1pm, rugby legend and fundraiser Kevin Sinfield will receive a cheque on stage from Round Table in aid of his latest feat of running seven ultra marathons in seven days.

Santa Dash registration is from 10am to 1pm before the event itself at 2pm, which will see around 2,700 people run or walk to Greenfield and back to complete the 2K or 5K trail.

The Dash concludes back at the park with more carols, awards and presentations at 3.15pm.

Then at 4pm the Winter Wonderland starts at Uppermill Methodist Church with the tree lights switch-on, carols and blessing, which is all free for spectators.

At 4.15pm, Father Christmas will process down the village High Street, pulled on his sleigh by Saddleworth Morris Men, to Saddleworth Museum.

Father Christmas will be joined by some special guests including a full marching Friezland Brass Band and some special Disney guests.

In the museum car park there will be another switch-on and carols with Freizland Brass Band and Saddleworth Singers.

At around 4.30pm, the procession will continue from the Museum car park to the King George V Playing Fields, where there will be more carols with Friezland Brass Band and Saddleworth Singers on stage.

And the evening will be rounded off with the Saddleworth Round Table chairman’s speech at around 5.15pm followed by a fireworks finale.

The Santa Dash and Winter Wonderland raise funds which are donated to worthy groups and causes in the local community by Saddleworth Round Table, and over the last 10 years has generated more than £100,000.

Before this year’s event has even started, Round Table has already donated more than £10,000 to various groups and causes, including MND, local schools and clubs.

Please note Uppermill High Street will be closed from around 1.30pm to 6pm to allow dashers and spectators to enjoy the day in a safe environment so please plan your travel in advance.

The timings for the Santa Dash and Winter Wonderland are (approximately):

10am: Santa Dash registration opens

11.30am: Elliot Eastwick, DJ and compere for the day, on stage

12noon: Christmas markets open

12.15pm: Christmas carols with Dobcross Youth Band

1pm: Santa Dash Registration closes

1pm: Interview with Kevin Sinfield & MND Presentation

1.15pm: Infinity Dance

1.45pm: Santa Dash pre-start warm-up with Anna’s Dance

2pm: Start of the Santa Dash 2024

3.15pm: Prize giving on stage

3.30pm: Clubs cheque presentations

4pm: Winter Wonderland starts at Uppermill Methodist Church

4.15pm: Father Christmas procession to Saddleworth Museum

4.20pm: Lights switch on and carols with Freizland Brass Band and Saddleworth Singers (museum car park)

4.30pm: Procession to the Park

4.45pm: Carols with Friezland Brass Band and Saddleworth Singers on stage

5:15pm: Saddleworth Round Table Chairman speech

5.20pm: Fireworks Finale

6pm: Christmas market wrap up

