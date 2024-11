SNAP up some festive gifts and goodies at Lees Christmas Market on Sunday, November 24 from 11am-4pm.

There will be a variety of craft and gift stalls at the Devi Lounge, Angel Inn, and Lees Library, as well as other local businesses also open.

There will also be festive food and drink available, and the annual community Christmas raffle.

The event is organised by LSG Business Hub and is open to all to attend.

