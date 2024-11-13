Christmas arrives with Greenfield’s Lighting Up ceremony

GREENFIELD will shine bright with festive cheer at the Lighting Up ceremony of the village Christmas tree on Saturday, November 30.

The event, organised by Street Scene Greenfield, takes place at the bridleway on Chew Valley Road, starting at 6pm.

Well-known local businessman and personality Frank Rothwell will be guest of honour to perform the countdown and switch-on of the tree lights.

There will be Christmas carols and songs accompanied by Greenfield Silver Band.

All are welcome to continue the celebrations after with refreshments at Boarshurst Band Club.

