Film stars come to Diggle

FROM the Flintstones to Pirates of the Caribbean, there are a host of film and TV stars lurking around Diggle!

The famous faces are creative and eye-catching entries for this year’s scarecrow trail which is again organised by Friends of Diggle School (FODS).

Trail maps can be collected from outlets around Diggle and cost £3. All profits will benefit the children of Diggle School, Sam Road.

There are prizes for the best scarecrows and Easter treats for all entrants.

All correct entries will be entered into a prize draw.

